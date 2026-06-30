European Commission adopts financial package for Montenegro’s EU accession

BRUSSELS – The European Commission adopted today a financial package setting out the budgetary arrangements that will apply to Montenegro after its accession to the European Union.

“Montenegro is making progress in the accession process, and this proposal mark an important step on the country’s path towards EU membership, following the recent agreement among Member States to begin drafting the Accession Treaty”, the European Commission said in a statement published today.

As it was explained, the package concerns Chapter 33 – Financial and Budgetary Provisions and provides a clear overview of the expected financial implications of Montenegro’s accession to the EU.

“Enlargement is a credible and strategic investment in Europe’s stability, unity and prosperity. Montenegro’s progress demonstrates that, with sustained reforms and political commitment, the accession process can gradually move from aspiration to reality”, the statement said.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said today’s package represents another concrete step towards Montenegro’s future in the European Union.

“We are preparing Montenegro, the Member States and our institutions for that moment. Enlargement succeeds when it is a shared European project based on merit, commitment and mutual trust,” von der Leyen said.

The Commission explained that the package is designed to enable Montenegro’s full participation in EU policies and the EU budget, both as a beneficiary of EU funding and as a contributor to the Union’s common budget. Its objective, the Commission said, is to avoid disruptions in funding and minimise unnecessary administrative burdens.

All financial implications presented in the package are based on the Commission’s proposal for the EU’s next long-term budget, presented on 16 July last year.

“With this package, the Commission proposes a clear accession pathway under the same conditions and with the same level of ambition as for all other Member States. It will accelerate economic convergence, support sustainable economic growth and further strengthen integration into the EU Single Market, to the benefit of both Montenegro and the other Member States,” the statement said.

The Commission added that Montenegro’s citizens, businesses and institutions will benefit from increased investment, stronger public institutions and deeper integration.

“A larger Union also means a stronger Union. Montenegro’s accession will also contribute to Europe’s stability, connectivity and competitiveness,” the Commission said.

Under the Commission’s proposal for the EU’s next long-term budget, support for Member States will be provided through performance-based plans covering areas such as regional development, agriculture, social policy and home affairs, with disbursements linked to the fulfilment of pre-agreed milestones.

“In the same spirit, the financial package for Montenegro provides for a structured transition from pre-accession assistance to support from the EU’s internal funds. This will ensure continuity, improve programme implementation and guarantee that EU funding is clearly directed towards delivering tangible results,” the statement said.

The Commission has submitted the proposed financial package to the Council of the European Union, where it will be negotiated between the EU and Montenegro. Based on the package, the Commission will also submit a draft common position for Chapter 33 to the Council.

Montenegro’s accession negotiations began in late June 2012. To date, all 33 negotiating chapters have been opened, with 16 provisionally closed.In May, the Council of the European Union established an ad hoc working party tasked with drafting Montenegro’s Accession Treaty. The Commission also recalled that negotiations on the EU’s next long-term budget are currently ongoing.