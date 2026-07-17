Montenegro completes Constitutional Court with election of two judges

PODGORICA – Montenegro’s Parliament on Thursday elected two new judges to the Constitutional Court, Jelena Ružić and Predrag Krstonijević, Vijesti reported. The candidates were nominated by President Jakov Milatović, who attended the parliamentary session and urged lawmakers to act responsibly in the interests of Montenegro’s citizens.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos welcomed Parliament’s election of the two Constitutional Court judges.

“This strengthens an institution that is essential for the rule of law and progress under Chapter 23 on Judiciary and Fundamental Rights, which is crucial for concluding the accession negotiations,” Kos wrote on X.

Montenegro keeps showing that the road to the EU becomes easier when a country pulls in the same direction.



Today, Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum elected the two remaining judges of the Constitutional Court.



This strengthens an institution that is… — Marta Kos (@MartaKosEU) July 16, 2026

Montenegro’s seven Constitutional Court judges are elected by Parliament with a two-thirds majority. Five candidates are nominated by Parliament’s Constitutional Committee, while the remaining two are proposed by the President.

For more than six months, the Constitutional Court has been operating with six instead of its full complement of seven judges.

One of the sitting judges has already met the conditions for retirement, but Parliament extended her mandate until a successor is appointed, for a maximum period of one year.