US and Serbia hold first Strategic Dialogue

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić led the inaugural US-Serbia Strategic Dialogue, reaffirming the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening their bilateral partnership, the US Department of State said.

The US and Serbia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on energy infrastructure and regional energy security.

The US welcomed Serbia’s preliminary decision to proceed with the Iron Gate III hydropower project, the first initiative identified under the bilateral Intergovernmental Agreement on Energy.

According to the statement, the project represents a major investment in regional energy infrastructure and a significant step toward enhancing Serbia’s energy independent.

The two countries also welcomed the announcement of a $50 million loan guarantee from the Export-Import Bank of the United States for Telekom Srbija Group to support the deployment of a 5G network in Serbia using trusted vendors.

The United States and Serbia reaffirmed their shared commitment to preserving regional peace and security and pledged to deepen military cooperation.

The two sides also praised the two-decade-long partnership between the Ohio National Guard and the Serbian Armed Forces under the State Partnership Program.

Serbia has requested the procurement of U.S. defense equipment, a move expected to enhance interoperability between the two countries’ armed forces and build on the strong ties developed through bilateral and multilateral military exercises, as well as joint peacekeeping missions.

The State Department also announced $1.5 million in funding to continue cooperation on humanitarian demining.

The United States welcomed Serbia’s decision to join the Artemis Accords.

The statement described the accords as a set of principles promoting the transparent, safe, and responsible civil exploration and use of outer space, enabling the two countries to expand peaceful cooperation in deep space through the exchange of expertise and scientific data.

The United States and Serbia also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cost-sharing for the Fulbright Program.

Serbia’s decision to contribute $300,000 annually to support the expansion of the historic academic exchange program will create additional opportunities for leading American and Serbian scholars and students to teach and conduct research for the benefit of both countries.

The United States reaffirmed its commitment to participating in Expo 2027 in Belgrade, describing the event as a historic occasion and the first specialized international exhibition to be held in the Western Balkans.

Washington also welcomed Serbia’s readiness to consider aligning with best practices under the Washington Conference Principles on Nazi-Confiscated Art.

Serbia announced its intention to further strengthen its diplomatic engagement with the United States by opening new consulates in Miami and San Francisco, according to the State Department statement.