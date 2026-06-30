PES becomes associate member of the European People’s Party

VIENNA – The Europe Now Movement (PES), the ruling party led by Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić, has become an associate member of the European People’s Party (EPP).

“Our family is growing! A warm welcome to Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić and his Europe Now Movement, who are joining us as an associate member. Montenegro’s continued commitment is bringing the country closer to Europe and strengthening our shared dedication to common values,” the EPP said in a post on X.

Membership in the European People’s Party (EPP) will enable the Europe Now Movement (PES) to engage more directly with the political leaders who make key decisions in the European Union (EU), Montenegrin Prime Minister and PES leader Milojko Spajić said.

In a statement, PES announced that it had officially become a member of the EPP, “the largest and most influential political family in Europe, bringing together more than 80 parties from over 40 European countries.”

“The decision to admit the Europe Now Movement was adopted unanimously at the EPP Political Assembly in Vienna, making the strongest parliamentary party in Montenegro part of a political family that has been the leading force in the European Parliament for nearly three decades. Today, the EPP includes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, as well as nearly half of the prime ministers of EU member states,” the statement said.

PES added that joining the EPP represents a major recognition of the party and “formal confirmation that its policies of reform, European integration and institutional strengthening have been recognised and supported by Europe’s key political decision-makers.”

“At the same time, EPP membership creates opportunities for even closer cooperation with European partners and further strengthens the international standing of the Europe Now Movement. For Montenegro, this membership carries particular significance. As the most advanced candidate country for EU membership, Montenegro will receive even stronger political support during the final stage of its accession negotiations, as well as more direct cooperation with the political leaders who make key decisions at the European level,” the party said.

According to the statement, Spajić described the admission as an important milestone not only for PES, but also for Montenegro’s European future.

“This is also an important moment for Montenegro’s European path. Membership in the European People’s Party means more direct communication with the political leaders who make key decisions in the European Union. Such a partnership will further strengthen the international standing of the Europe Now Movement and provide strong political support for Montenegro during the final stage of its negotiations with the European Union. From today, Montenegro’s voice in Europe is stronger and more respected, while our circle of partners is larger and more influential than ever before. As we focus on the final stage of the accession process, we will use this trust to accelerate reforms and achieve our generation’s goal – for Montenegro to become the 28th full member of the European Union in 2028,” Spajić said.