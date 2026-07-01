Costa: It is possible to finalise the accession negotiations with Montenegro by the end of the Irish Presidency 

DUBLIN – “Enlargement will be an area where the Irish Presidency will play a crucial role, our Irish friends can build on the new momentum and on a growing awareness among member states that enlargement is in the EU’s best geopolitical investment”, stated António Costa, President of the European Council, following a ceremony in Dublin, marking the start of Ireland’s six-month Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to Costa, “we need to advance on all fronts working harder and faster with all candidates”.

“But I would underline the case of Montenegro. I think it is possible to finalise the accession negotiations with Montenegro before the end of the Irish Presidency. No pressure!”, he remarked.

Costa also underlined that an agreement on the the next EU Multiannual Financial Framework should be reached by the end of the year.

“Not just any budget, but one that has the resources it needs to deliver on what our citizens expect from us. Building on the progress achieved in recent months, we can count on the Irish Presidency to keep up the momentum in the negotiations. And present a revised negotiating box in October, including ambitious proposals for new own resources”, he noted.

Ireland, which has been a member of the EU since 1973, took over the presidency of the Council of the EU for the eighth time, highlighting economic competitiveness, security, enlargement and continued support for Ukraine as top priorities.

The Irish motto for the EU Council Presidency is “Strength with unity” (Irish: “Ní neart go cur le chéile”).

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin suggested today that Ukraine could join the EU even during the war with Russia, it was reported by the Guardian.

Martin stated that the enlargement will be conducted on “a merit-based approach”, but “Ukraine could join EU during war with Russia”.

He stressed that Ireland wants to reach a political agreement on the next EU budget by the end of the year, but added that “it would be a mammoth task”.