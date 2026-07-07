Montenegro’s governing majority and opposition agree on constitutional and judicial reforms

PODGORICA – The governing majority and opposition in Montenegro reached agreement on several key issues related to the country’s EU accession process during a meeting supported by the EU Delegation, it was reported by CDM on 6 July.

The article states that they agreed to amend laws on internal affairs and national security to improve security clearance procedures and strengthen judicial oversight of the National Security Agency. In addition, the Parliament will also establish a joint working group of government and opposition representatives to monitor implementation of these laws.

“The two sides committed to accelerating the appointment of two Constitutional Court judges and to conducting an inclusive dialogue on parliamentary appointments with the goal of achieving broad political consensus. They also reaffirmed their commitment to carrying out priority electoral reforms required for EU membership, strengthening public confidence in the electoral process, and seeking consensus on election-related reforms ahead of the 2027 elections”, CDM reported.

As for the election of judges to the Constitutional Court and the filling of other institutions that require a vote in parliament, a source of Vijesti said that it was agreed that this work should be done “as soon as possible”.

With 74 MPs voting in favor and three against, the Parliament of Montenegro launched the process of amending the Constitution today. MPs from the Democratic People’s Party (DNP) voted against, it was reported by Vijesti.

“Today’s vote in Montenegro’s Parliament in support of constitutional amendments needed to align with the EU acquis is encouraging news. With 74 of 77 MPs voting in favour, it is a clear sign that EU membership is a shared national project across the political spectrum”, Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Enlargement posted on X.

According to Kos, “it provides a good foundation for the work ahead and strengthens Montenegro’s credibility as it enters the final stretch of its accession path”.

“I will travel there this week to encourage the country to build on this unity, deliver further reforms and bring the negotiations to the finish line”, she announced.

Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić also welcomed the agreement between the government and the opposition on the vote on constitutional amendments.

According to Spajić, “it is a great democratic thing and an indicator of maturity, as well as the minimum that the European Union expects from Montenegro”.

The article has been updated.