Still no agreement on the new High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO – Peace Implementation Council (PIC) held a session today, but it did not agree on a successor to Christian Schmidt as High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, local media report.

According to Klix.ba, Peter Sørensen was not officially proposed as a candidate for High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina at today’s meeting, despite speculation in diplomatic circles over the past few days.

There was also no agreement on the previously known candidates, Antonio Zanardi Landi and René Troccaz.

This means that European Union member states will continue in the coming days to search for a third, entirely new candidate for the position of High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina – one who would also receive the support of the United States, Klix.ba reports.

On 30 June, the ambassadors of PIC SB formally appointed Principal Deputy High Representative Louis J. Crishock as the Acting High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina until the finalisation of the appointment of the new High Representative.