Kosovo CEC certifies final election results, Assembly to convene within 30 days

PRISTINA – Kosovo’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has certified the final results of the parliamentary elections held on 7 June, paving the way for the formation of new Assembly. Following the certification, the inaugural session of the Assembly must be convened within 30 days, KoSSev reports.

Ahead of certification, Kreshnik Radoniqi confirmed that all appeals against the final election results had been resolved. He said that all give appeals had been rejected, clearing that way for the certification of the results.

The CEC also confirmed that Ardian Gjini and Daut Haradinaj of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) had declined their parliamentary mandates. The seats will instead be taken be taken by Beke Berisha and Burim Ramadani.

According to the final results, the Vetëvendosje Movement won 53 seats in the 120-member Assembly, securing 47.13% of the vote, or 382,869 ballots.

The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) finished second with 22 seats, receiving 19.44% of the vote. The Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) won 18 seats with 16.69%, while AAK secured seven seats after receiving 6,74% of vote.

The Serb List won nine seats out of the 10 seats reserved for the representative of Serb community. Nenad Rašić and his “For Freedom, Justice and Survival” party won one.

The 30-day deadline for convening the inaugural session of begins today. During this session, lawmakers will elect the Speaker and deputy speakers of the Assembly. The formation of a new government and the election of the president may also follow, as occurred earlier this year after the snap parliamentary elections held in December.