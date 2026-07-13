Dirk Schübel appointed as new EU Special Representative for Kosovo

BRUSSELS – Today the Council of the EU appointed a new EU Special Representative (EUSR) for Kosovo, and extended the mandate of the current EUSR for Bosnia and Herzegovina. It has been officially stated by the Council that Dirk Schübel is the new EUSR for Kosovo.

He will take up his duties on 1 September 2026 for an initial mandate of two years, succeeding Aivo Orav.

Dirk Schübel is a German national and a senior European diplomat with extensive experience in a range of leadership positions within the European External Action Service (EEAS), the European Commission and worked also at the German Foreign Ministry. He currently serves as the Head of the Russia Division at the EEAS.

Previously, he worked as the EU Special Envoy for the Eastern Partnership from 2022 to 2024, and he led the EU Delegation to Belarus from 2019 to 2022 and to Moldova from 2009 to 2013, where he played a key role in advancing the EU’s engagement with the Eastern neighbourhood.

“The EUSR’s mandate focuses on promoting a stable, democratic, and multi-ethnic Kosovo by supporting its European perspective through targeted public communication and outreach. Key responsibilities include monitoring progress on political, economic, and security priorities, contributing to the consolidation of human rights, the rule of law, and minority protection, and promoting overall EU political coordination to ensure a coherent and visible presence”, the press release reads.

Furthermore, the mandate involves providing local political guidance to the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX Kosovo) and supporting the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue to foster regional stability and good neighbourly relations.

In addition, the Council extended the existing mandate of Luigi Soreca, the EUSR for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Soreca had his mandate extended for an additional two years, until 31 August 2028, to ensure EU’s continued diplomatic engagement and effectiveness of the Union’s external action in the country.