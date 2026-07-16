Leaders support Ukraine’s defence and EU enlargement

KYIV – The Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit was held for the fifth time on 15 July 2026. The format was launched in 2023 to support Ukraine and coordinate a joint response to the consequences of Russia’s aggression.

The previous summits took place in Athens, Tirana, Dubrovnik, and Odesa. The next Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit will be hosted by Slovenia in 2027.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked partners for their support of Ukraine and especially highlighted the close cooperation both on a bilateral level and within the Coalition of the Willing, as well as in other multilateral formats, according to the press release by the office of the President of Ukraine.

“You can all see what Ukraine and our people have already achieved. At the NATO Summit, by the way, in Türkiye, in Ankara, it was clearly recognized that Ukraine is a contributor to our shared security – the security of the Euro-Atlantic community, which we all belong in,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European partners must strengthen their coordination, particularly to counter Russia’s attempts to destabilize the situation in their countries.

“We can all see the political consequences that a cost-of-living crisis can have if we do not act effectively enough. Security, stability, and stronger ties with a wider range of partners are the way to protect people in every sense,” he emphasized.

The President noted that Europe must also continue strengthening sanctions against Russia and deny it any opportunity to adapt to the pressure.

According to the press release by the Ukrainian Presidency, President of Albania Bajram Begaj emphasized that his country would continue supporting Ukraine in every possible way, including its path toward membership in the European Union.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić also reaffirmed Serbia’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, its accession to the European Union, and expressed his country’s readiness to provide humanitarian, financial, and energy assistance, as well as to participate in Ukraine’s reconstruction.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Affairs of North Macedonia Bekim Sali said that his country is ready to share its experience with Ukraine on the path toward European Union membership. According to him, North Macedonia will continue to support Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Montenegro Filip Ivanović stressed that the European Union must demonstrate unity and keep its doors open to countries seeking membership. He also noted that Montenegro is ready to share its expertise with Ukraine on matters related to European integration.

Joint declaration adopted without Vučić’s signature

The leaders adopted the Kyiv Declaration, in which, among other things, they condemned “Russia’s illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified armed aggression against Ukraine” and urged Russia to end the war immediately.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s intensified regular massive attacks on Kyiv and other locations across Ukraine in blatant violation of international law. We express our deepest condolences to all of the victims. Targeting civilians and vital infrastructure constitutes a war crime”, the Declaration says.

The leaders reiterated that strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities remains a priority, in particular by relevant systems and interceptors capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial sea”, the Declaration says.

The leaders also asserted that the future EU membership of the Western Balkans partners, as well as of Ukraine, and of the Republic of Moldova is a strategic investment into the long-term stability, security, and prosperity of Europe.

The Declaration also called for further strengthening of sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation and condemned its various forms of attacks on Ukraine. The full text of the Declaration was published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

The President of Serbia stated to the media yesterday that the only participant of the Southeast Europe-Ukraine Summit did not sign the Declaration.

“I am the only one who did not sign that declaration. Look at the text or you will only receive it now, the text of that declaration. It will probably be forwarded to you and it will be clearer to you, and I do not have to explain anything anymore,” said Vučić, Radio-Television of Serbia reports.

When asked about Serbia’s stance on sanctions against Russia, Vučić said everyone knows it.

President Vučić said that during the conversation, he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed their gratitude to each other for their support for territorial integrity, but also discussed other important topics, and that he invited Zelensky to visit Belgrade.