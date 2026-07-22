EU concerned over decision to confirm resignations of Serb prosecutors

BRUSSELS – The Acting President of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, on Tuesday confirmed the resignations of seven prosecutors from the Serb community, who submitted their resignations in 2022.

A day earlier, the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council refused to withdraw the resignations of Serb prosecutors who had changed their minds, KoSSev reports.

Serb officials resigned in 2022 after the dismissal of Nenad Đurić, the director of the police for the northern region, who refused to implement the Government’s decision to ban Serbian license plates.

According to the European External Action Service (EEAS), under its Constitution, Kosovo is a multi-ethnic society governed by the rule of law, and its justice system must reflect Kosovo’s ethnic diversity. The EU has consistently called on Kosovo to enable the re-integration of Kosovo Serb judicial personnel in line with Kosovo law and Dialogue agreements.

The EU welcomed the withdrawal, on 15 July 2026, of the resignations submitted by Kosovo Serb judges, prosecutors and support staff.

“The EU is concerned by yesterday’s decision of the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council (KPC) to accept the resignations that had already been withdrawn and by today’s decision of the Acting President decreeing the resignations. This appears incompatible with the law, with due process and overall rule of law requirements in Kosovo”, the statement says.

The EU calls on all relevant institutions concerned to refrain from actions aiming at preventing the reintegration of Kosovo Serb judicial personnel.

In today’s statement to Gazeta Express, the US Embassy in Pristina said that the Constitution of the Republic of Kosovo guarantees the representation of Serbs in the country’s institutions.

The embassy further states that it expects the Kosovo Government to ensure that Serbs have equal opportunities and are able to fully participate in political and civic life.

