Grenell urges new Kosovo government to abolish tariffs as soon as possible

BERLIN – Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Richard Grenell called on new Government headed by Albin Kurti to revoke the tariffs on Serbian goods as soon as possible, Gazeta Express reports.

President Donald Trump’s Envoy told the Associated Press that “we expect the tariffs to be dropped immediately.”

“We made clear to all the (Kosovo) party leaders that dropping the tariffs was in the best interest of Kosovo and its economy, and the desire to attract new businesses”, he told AP.

Grenell announced progress in the dialogue. “There are more announcements coming soon because both sides are eager to move forward. These moves will create a better life for the people of the region”, he said.

Borrell: The dialogue has no alternative

“I welcome the vote of the Kosovo Assembly confirming the new government led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti. With the government now in place, I look forward to intensifying our discussions and cooperation on European Union-Kosovo relations, on reforms and on the EU-facilitated dialogue. The EU remains committed to working with Kosovo’s institutions and people to move forward on the European path”, stated the High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell.

According to the press release of the European External Action Service, the current status quo is not tenable and there is no alternative to a rapid resumption of the normalization talks between Belgrade and Pristina.

“We also need to see renewed engagement of Kosovo in regional initiatives and cooperation structures for the benefit of Kosovo”, stated Borrell.

The message was repeated by the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, who wrote on Twitter that he looks forward to working with the new government of Kosovo.