MEPs urge the Council to stop delaying EU accession talks further

BRUSSELS – In the run-up to next meeting of European Affairs ministers today, MEPs call on the Council to approve the negotiating frameworks for North Macedonia and Albania, stated in a press release.

In the statement on North Macedonia and Albania, signed by more than 20 MEPs, representatives of political groups urged all parties involved to find a solution to ensure that accession negotiations will begin before the end of the year.

Warning that current hold-up in accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania is jeopardizing the European Union’s credibility in the Western Balkans, they call on Bulgaria and North Macedonia to find a compromise on pending bilateral issues to avoid delaying the accession process any further.

“Bulgaria should approve the opening of the intergovernmental conference (IGC) with North Macedonia as soon as possible and in any case in December, thereby acknowledging the country’s efforts in the EU accession process. North Macedonia, in its role as a future accession country, should also make every effort possible from its side to resolve the outstanding issues”, stressed MEPs in their statement.

MEPs emphasized that Albania also deserves to move forward on its path to EU accession, pointing to its comprehensive efforts to reform, in particular in the justice sector, over the last few years, as well as the Commission’s positive assessment.

They concluded that effort is also needed by Albania in several areas, on its way to meet all the conditions laid out in the Council Conclusions.