“Serbia’s strategic direction must align with the West”, Whitaker told Vučić

BELGRADE – American Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, met Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić today in Belgrade. The US Embassy to Serbia stated that it was “a constructive meeting on launching a new era” in relations between the two countries.

“We value Serbia’s role in regional stability and look forward to the joint exercise between Serbia and NATO in May. However, Ambassador Whitaker was clear: Serbia’s defense and security cooperation with unreliable partners creates long-term strategic dependency that is difficult to dismantle and complicates future cooperation”, the Embassy noted in an X post.

It is stated that “for a modern, forward-looking partnership, Serbia’s strategic direction must align with the West, security depends on choosing the right partners”.