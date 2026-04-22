EU ambassadors approve working group for Montenegro accession treaty

BRUSSELS – Ambassadors of EU member states approved today the establishment of an ad hoc working group to draft the Accession Treaty with Montenegro, Radio-Television of Montenegro (RTCG) reported. The information was confirmed by the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU.

“Today, ambassadors of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) approved the establishment of an ad hoc working group to prepare Montenegro’s Accession Treaty. The Cypriot Presidency has worked hard to ensure that the working group is set up as soon as possible, especially given the lengthy technical work that needs to be completed before the actual drafting of the Accession Treaty can begin. We are confident that this will send a clear message that accession is within reach for partners from the enlargement countries,” a spokesperson for the Cypriot Presidency said.

That Montenegro’s accession agreement will be the first to include new safeguard mechanisms was recently stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos before the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET), RTCG reports.

“Safeguard clauses are nothing new, but this will be new. And this is now linked to pre-enlargement policy reviews. The EU must prepare itself institutionally, politically, and financially,” Kos said.

In today’s statement released by the Ministry of European Affairs, Minister Maida Gorčević said that this is a “historic moment and the final step toward Montenegro’s full membership in the EU”, which comes as a clear signal and confirmation of the European Union’s strong support for everything that has been accomplished in the previous period.

“Great news is coming from Brussels. The formation of the Working Group for drafting Montenegro’s EU Accession Treaty is yet another confirmation that we are on the right path for Montenegro to become the 28th member of the European Union by 2028,” Gorčević stated.

She added that the establishment of an ad hoc working group is a standard practice in the enlargement process, but at this moment, after many years, it carries a strong political message and confirms that the European Union has confidence in this government to complete the negotiation process within the planned timeframe, by the end of the year.

She explained that the task of this group will be to coordinate the final legal and technical preparation of the Treaty, including defining transitional periods and safeguard mechanisms, in order to ensure Montenegro’s gradual and sustainable integration into the legal and institutional framework of the European Union.

The Accession Treaty is technically prepared in parallel with the final stage of the negotiation process, but it is finalized only after all negotiating chapters have been closed. This means that Montenegro must demonstrate full alignment of its legislation with the European Union’s acquis, established administrative capacity for its implementation, as well as a clear plan for financing and carrying out the obligations undertaken.

A particular significance is also reflected in the fact that this will be the first Accession Treaty after 13 years since the last enlargement, making it a new-generation treaty and a potential model for future enlargements, the statement concludes.

Montenegro has so far closed 14 out of 33 negotiating chapters with the EU.