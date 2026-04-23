Agron Bajrami new Chief Negotiator of Kosovo in technical dialogue with Serbia

PRISTINA – Kosovo’s Ambassador to Brussels, Agron Bajrami, has been appointed Chief Negotiator in the technical dialogue on the normalisation of relations with Serbia. The office of Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, announced that Bajrami will at the same time continue to serve as Kosovo’s ambassador to Belgium.

Bajrami will take over the post of Chief Negotiator from Besnik Bislimi. Kosovo’s Foreign Ministry announced in February that it would take charge of the dialogue with Serbia, but after that announcement for almost three months there was no new information on the reorganisation of the negotiation process.

Agron Bajrami is the ambassador of Kosovo in Brussels, responsible for Belgium, Luxembourg, the European Union and NATO. Prior to his diplomatic career, he was editor-in-chief of Koha ditore.

Dragiša Mijačić, Coordinator of the Working Group of the Serbian National Convention on the European Union for Chapter 35, assessed in an X post that by appointing Bajrami as the new Chief Negotiator in the dialogue with Serbia, “Pristina has lowered the level of negotiations from the Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo to the level of a civil servant (ambassador), which is a clear message”.