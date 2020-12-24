EWB SCREENING / Igor Bandović: The citizens of Serbia know they live in a captured state

Last week, the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy, along with 74 other civil society organizations, called on the Serbian government to implement necessary reforms on the road to the EU. Does the country hear the voice of civil society when it comes to European integration? What do the researches of the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy show about the attitudes of citizens towards Russia, China and EU membership, as well as trust in institutions, we discussed in the new edition of EWB SCREENING with the director of this organization Igor Bandović.