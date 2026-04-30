Serbia and Bosnia among Europe’s worst, Montenegro leads

PARIS – For the first time in the history of the World Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders, more than half of the worlds’s countries now fall into the “difficult” or “very serious” categories for press freedom. According to the RSF report, the average score across all 180 countries and territories included in the ranking has never been lower in the past 25 years.

According to RSF, press freedom in the Western Balkans is generally deteriorating, with Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina ranking among the worst-performing European countries in this year index.

Serbia ranked the worst, placing 104th – down eight positions compared to the last year report, and failing into the category of countries where the press freedom situation is considered “difficult”.

Serbia scored 50 points, with the state of media freedom described as being burdened by hostility toward journalism, high vulnerability to propaganda, and the spread of disinformation.

Bosnia and Herzegovina ranked 90th with 54 points, also falling into the “difficult situation” category.

Kosovo was the only country in the region to improve its position, climbing 15 places, while Montenegro ranked highest at 41st place, followed by North Macedonia in 45th place.

Thanks to its score of 71, Montenegro was placed in the “Satisfactory” category for media freedom, while North Macedonia, with a score of 69, fell into the “Problematic” category. Albania, with a score of 56, and Kosovo, with 55 points, were also placed in that category.