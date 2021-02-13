Lajčák – Von Cramon meet ahead of Kosovo elections

BRUSSELS – European Union Special Envoy for the Kosovo dialogue Miroslav Lajčák said on Friday that he had a useful meeting with European Parliament rapporteur for Kosovo Viola von Cramon – Taubadel. “Good to meet in person with Viola von Cramon ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Kosovo. We had a useful exchange on the Dialogue, the situation on the ground and plans for 2021”, Lajčák wrote on Twitter. Von Cramon also tweeted that she met with Lajčák to discuss the situation in Serbia and Kosovo and perspectives for the dialogue.