Costa: BiH to adopt judicial reforms and appoint chief negotiator

SARAJEVO – European Council President António Costa, who is on a tour of the Balkans, said today in Sarajevo that the European Union’s commitment to the Western Balkans is real, as is the opportunity for the EU enlargement.

After the meeting with BiH Presidency members, Costa said it is time for politicians to focus on the goal and accelerate the pace of reforms.

He also stressed that it is necessary to begin implementing the Reform Agenda.

“The path forward is demanding, but there are some low-hanging fruits that you can pick if you meet the conditions for alignment with EU legislation. I call on you to approve the remaining two reforms of your judicial system and appoint a chief negotiator”, Costa said, N1.ba reports.

This refers to the adoption of new laws on the Court of BiH and the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council, as well as the appointment of the country’s chief negotiator with the EU.

“Do not miss this opportunity to secure them, BiH has already lost 108 million euros from the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, while an additional 373 million euros is at risk. If you meet the conditions for alignment with EU legislation, gradual integration into the European single market will benefit your citizens and businesses even before accession”, the European Council President said.

Speaking about the appointment of a new High Representative in BiH, Costa said the country is no longer where it was in 1995 and that significant progress has been made.

“If the future of this country is in the EU, we will make it happen. It is important that the new High Representative embodies Bosnia and Herzegovina’s choice, that he strives for EU accession. We will continue working together for a European future”, Costa said.

He stressed that EU membership is “a free and sovereign choice for Bosnia and Herzegovina”, adding that at a time of global geopolitical uncertainty and economic instability, enlargement is a geostrategic interest for Europe.

During his visit to the Western Balkans, ahead of EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tivat, Costa is discussing the opportunities and challenges of EU enlargement, gradual integration, regional cooperation, security and stability with regional leaders.