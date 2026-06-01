Germany and France support Montenegro, goal to close negotiations by the end of 2026

PODGORICA – Minister of European Affairs of Montenegro, Germany and France held a joint press conference in Podgorica, sending the message that Montenegro is making the fastest progress in the EU accession and enjoys strong support from Germany and France in the final stage of negotiations.

Montenegrin Minister Maida Gorčević thanked Germany and France for their support for Montenegro’s EU integration in a key year for accession negotiations. She stressed that expert support is particularly valuable.

“The focus remains on reforms, strengthening the rule of law and advancing reforms in order to meet the goal – closing all chapters in negotiations with the EU by the end of the year”, Gorčević said.

She stressed that the formation of the Working Group for drafting Montenegro’s Accession Treaty is a very important step forward. Gorčević pointed out that Montenegro is a leader in the accession process and fully committed to its EU path.

Germany’s Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office Günther Krichbaum said that it can now be seen that Montenegro is at the forefront of EU accession.

He said that everything depends on the country, because “this is not only a matter for the government, but also for the opposition, as everyone is involved in the process”.

“We are doing this for the citizens… We are building a united Europe. Montenegro’s contribution through its presidency of the Berlin Process; this is an important contribution to the stabilization of the region”, Krichbaum said RTCG reports.

He said that Montenegro wants to close all chapters by the end of the year, after which the ratification of the accession treaty in the member states would begin.

“You are making progress, but we know that there are some countries in the region that are not to close to the goal”, Krichbaum added.

According to him, with this visit to the region, Germany wants to send a signal that peace and social prosperity are possible. “We want to invite Montenegro into the European club”, Krichbaum adds.

He assessed that countries of the region have been in the process of negotiations with the EU for a long time and that this must be analyzed.

“In my view, the methodology must be revised, because some countries with which negotiations are being held are not close to the goal”, Krichbaum said.

Speaking about Chancellor Merz’s proposal, he assessed that observer status in the European Council and the European Parliament costs nothing, but brings a great deal.

“It is a clear message to citizens, but also to countries such as Russia and China”, the German Minister said.

French Minister Delegate for Europe Benjamin Haddad congratulated Montenegro on its success in negotiations with the EU, stressing that Montenegro’s progress sends an important message to the region.

He emphasized that EU enlargement is merit-based, and welcomed Montenegro’s results.

Haddad mentioned the friendship between France and Germany, saying that it is a model that could be useful for the Western Balakns.

He pointed to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, noting that Ukraine now wants to join the EU and has made its choice. “I think that joining the European family is an investment in the future”, Haddad said.