Public debate “Is the EU losing the Western Balkans and/or vice versa?” tomorrow in Ljubljana

The event will be held at the University of Ljubljana, Faculty of Social Sciences, starting at 18, and will be streamed live.

The public debate will, among others, try to answer the questions such as what Ursula Von der Leyen’s tour in September told about the reformed enlargement policy being up to the institutional and geopolitical challenges in the region, how the German elections will impact the rule of law and enlargement policy and what the climate in the European Council is as seen from the outcome of the informal EU-Western Balkans Summit.

Also among the questions of the panel will be whether multi-ethnic countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and North Macedonia are losing their grounds vis-à-vis the strongmen and growing nationalisms in the region and is the region witnessing a re-emergence of the ethnic conflicts as a result of the weakening of the multilateral-normative framework.