BCSP side event on Western Balkans at Munich Security Conference tomorrow

MUNICH – In partnership with the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP), the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy (BCSP) is organising a side event “Is there a Western Balkans in the house? Mapping the blueprint of the new European security architecture” at this-year Munich Security Conference, on February 16.

Against the backdrop of the war against Ukraine, a potential US foreign policy search for a way out of Europe, Türkiye’s developing potential, and the EU’s attempts to become an autonomous security provider, how will the security of Europe look like in the next decade? And what will be the place of the Western Balkan countries in it? What scenarios can be expected?