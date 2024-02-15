fbpx
15. 02. 2024.

BCSP side event on Western Balkans at Munich Security Conference tomorrow

by EWB
Photo: MSC

MUNICH – In partnership with the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP), the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy (BCSP) is organising a side event “Is there a Western Balkans in the house? Mapping the blueprint of the new European security architecture” at this-year Munich Security Conference, on February 16.

Against the backdrop of the war against Ukraine, a potential US foreign policy search for a way out of Europe, Türkiye’s developing potential, and the EU’s attempts to become an autonomous security provider, how will the security of Europe look like in the next decade? And what will be the place of the Western Balkan countries in it? What scenarios can be expected?

“With its still unresolved security infrastructure (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Serbia remaining outside of NATO), this region needs to find its place in the future European security order”, BCSP stated.

What are the political implications of the US’s “Pacific pivot” for the Western Balkans? What is the place of the Western Balkans in the common European Defence policy? What are the prospectives for a common Western Balkans regional security alliance in each of the scenarios? What is the role of the OSCE in the region? These are some of the topics that will be discussed with representatives of International Organizations and high officials, experts and diplomats from the USA, the Western Balkans and other European States.

 

