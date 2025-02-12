Debate in the EP on Serbia: EU should react to political crisis, MEPs support students

STRASBOURG – The European Parliament held a plenary debate in Strasbourg on Tuesday evening on the political crisis in Serbia. Members of the Serbian National Assembly attended the session and are set to participate in today’s meeting of the EU-Serbia Stabilisation and Association Parliamentary Committee (SAPC).

Poland’s Foreign Minister Adam Szłapka, representing the current EU presidency, emphasized that all citizens in Serbia must have the right to freedom of assembly and association at all levels. He noted multiple incidents and stated that the EU would continue to monitor the situation closely.

“We support the Serbian people on their European path. We will remain vigilant in assessing the political situation in the country and continue to assist Serbia’s EU accession process, which must be based on reforms. The rule of law, legal certainty, and fundamental human rights are the core values upon which the EU is founded,” Szłapka said.

Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, stated that the European Commission is closely following developments in Serbia, particularly the ongoing student protests, which have garnered broad public support. She underscored the fundamental importance of accountability in democratic societies.

Kos referred to the Commission’s response to numerous letters received from Serbia and stressed that violence must not be tolerated while the police must ensure the safety of protesters.

“The Commission has expressed concerns about the incidents against demonstrators that had been witnessed and we expect a full, impartial and speedy investigation into these attacks. Language inciting violence and lack of mutual respect also cannot be the solution. We have expressed concerns about the authorities’ treatment of a group of peaceful civil society activists from EU Member States and candidate countries who were detained and asked to leave Serbia to represent a security risk”, Kos said.

She also pointed to the spread of disinformation and hostile rhetoric against the EU, its citizens, and members of the European Parliament. “This has no place in the European integration process,” she added.

Kos reiterated her call for inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders.

“This will strengthen Serbian society and consolidate Serbia’s future within the EU. The European Commission’s priority remains to support Serbia in advancing its EU path and becoming an EU member. But, the path to EU membership encompasses reforms which enshrine our values not only in legislation but also in practice,” she stated, adding that European integration offers solutions to some of the grievances voiced by protesters.

Davor Ivo Stier, an MEP from the European People’s Party (EPP), described the ongoing protests as the largest demonstrations in Serbia since the fall of Slobodan Milošević.

“Students have the right to peaceful protests. The authorities must guarantee transparency and accountability and work to restore citizens’ trust in institutions,” Stier said, assuring demonstrators that those who embrace European values can always count on the European Parliament’s support.

Tonino Picula, the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Serbia and an MEP from the Socialists & Democrats (S&D) group, attributed the protests to widespread dissatisfaction with the rule of law in Serbia. He stressed the need for EU support for young people demanding a better future for their country.

“The political crisis requires political solutions. Expelling EU citizens is not the answer. Electoral reform must precede any new elections,” Picula stated, urging the EU to improve its communication if it seeks a credible enlargement process.

Meanwhile, Annamária Vicsek, an MEP from the Patriots for Europe (PFE), elected on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz list and a member of Serbia’s Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians, called on MEPs to be objective and respect Serbia’s sovereignty.

“The protests have been ongoing for weeks, triggered by a tragic incident—the collapse of a railway station canopy. Responsibility for this tragedy has since been established,” Vicsek said, adding that students and pupils are suffering the consequences of prolonged demonstrations.

“It is very difficult to objectively assess the situation. Citizens have a democratic right to assemble. However, as a politician, I believe these issues should be resolved in Parliament, not on the streets,” she added.

Helmut Brandstätter (Renew Europe), stated that many Serbian citizens do not believe there is a genuine investigation into the Novi Sad canopy collapse. He stressed that citizens demand freedom of speech and reject violence.

He urged the European Commission to clearly communicate to Serbian authorities that media freedom and fundamental rights are prerequisites for EU accession.

“People in Serbia are tired of watching their president repeat the same statements on television. They’ve had enough. They want the rule of law and transparency. They are fighting for their future and their country. We should be proud. The European Parliament stands with young people,” Brandstätter said.

Vladimir Prebilič (Greens/EFA), emphasized that democracy, the rule of law, and human rights are the foundation of the EU.

“These are the values that young people in Serbia are bravely fighting for. They are standing up against systemic corruption and demanding a government that respects democratic rights. The tragedy in Novi Sad has shaken Serbian society, and Europe must not remain silent,” Prebilič warned.

Gordan Bosanac, a Green MEP, criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s recent visit to Serbia, where she praised the country’s progress.

“What a misguided statement that was. She backed the wrong side, damaging the accession process. Two months later, the streets are filled with students and citizens raising their voices against profound rule-of-law and democracy issues. This is not the time for an inclusive dialogue with an autocrat—it is time to support the students,” Bosanac stated.

Thijs Reuten (S&D), argued that Serbian students are not seeking dialogue but demanding the rule of law.

“Serbia has failed to implement credible reforms. The EU must reflect on why years of support have not led to change. We should judge Serbia’s government by its actions, not its words or promises,” Reuten asserted.

Zoltán Tarr, a Hungarian MEP from the EPP, stressed that corruption costs lives.

“We know how systems like Serbia’s operate—it’s the same in Hungary, where public funds are misused. Vučić’s regime mirrors Orbán’s. It’s a system that serves the interests of a few, but its time is running out, both in Serbia and Hungary. Change is coming. A country’s future cannot be sold—that is the message from young people,” Tarr stated.

Matjaž Nemec (S&D) concluded that Serbian students and citizens have clear demands.

“The solution is a technical government that will organize democratic elections. What is happening in Serbia is the result of systemic violations of fundamental rights, and the EU must not ignore it,” Nemec warned.