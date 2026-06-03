A message to all political leaders in Kosovo – partnership comes with responsibility

PRISTINA – In his address to the media in the capital of Kosovo, President of the European Council António Costa said that he was back, one year after his first visit, to reaffirm the European Union’s continued support to Kosovo on its European path.

Costa is visiting Kosovo as part of his regional tour ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tivat later this week. He met the acting President of Kosovo Albulena Haxhiu, caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti and leaders of the opposition parties.

“Since 1999, the European Union has been Kosovo’s strongest and most reliable partner, and the largest provider of financial assistance. To date, we have invested €3.7 billion – in education, infrastructure, energy, the environment, businesses, human rights and the rule of law. And we are ready to do more. Because we believe Kosovo’s future is in the European Union”, Costa said.

He commended Kosovo’s full and voluntary alignment with the Common Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union.

“As Kosovo heads to elections this weekend, my message to all the political leaders that I met today was simple: partnership comes with responsibility”, Costa said.

The EU can support Kosovo, but it cannot do Kosovo’s homework, he added.

“Kosovo needs strong, stable and functioning institutions capable of delivering reforms and seizing opportunities the European Union offers. In my meetings today, I have therefore encouraged all political actors to make European integration a priority, beyond political divisions, and to work together toward this shared goal”, Costa said.

According to him, the Kosovo Constitution upholds European values: cross-party dialogue and respect for all communities in their diversity. Political leaders must ensure these values work in practice.

“Fostering good neighbourly relations and regional cooperation is also an essential priority to ensure the security and economic prosperity of the region. The Belgrade-Pristina dialogue is critical in this regard. Let me underline: normalisation is essential for the European future of both Kosovo and Serbia. There has been important progress recently. We should build upon it and ensure the full implementation of the Ohrid agreement”, Costa said.