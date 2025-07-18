[EWB Interview] Kapetanović: The Growth Plan has injected fresh energy into our region’s EU path

At the latest Growth Plan Summit in Skopje on 1 July, leaders of the Western Balkans Six, EU representatives and regional organisations reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the EU Growth Plan for the WB and deepening regional cooperation through the Common Regional Market (CRM). During this high-level meeting, Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) Secretary General Amer Kapetanović presented the main elements of the new Common Regional Market Monitoring Tool, being developed under RCC’s coordination.

In the interview with Mr Kapetanović, who took office as the Secretary General of the RCC in January 2025, we discussed the importance of the establishment of the Common Regional Market, the RCC Strategy for 2026-2028, as well as the prospects for some of the Western Balkans countries to become the EU member states in the next five years.

European Western Balkans: What is your assessment of the recent Growth Plan Summit in Skopje, where RCC presented the new monitoring tool to track Common Regional Market progress? Can you tell us something more about this tool?

Amer Kapetanović: The Growth Plan Summit in Skopje was a timely and important opportunity to show that the Western Balkans are moving forward. The atmosphere was positive and constructive, with clear signals from both EU and regional leaders that deeper regional cooperation and further integration with the EU Single Market are essential for EU integration. One of our main points for the Summit was the presentation of the Common Regional Market (CRM) Monitoring, a tool we are developing precisely to turn commitments into measurable progress.

Its purpose is simple: to offer a transparent and structured way of tracking reforms under the Common Regional Market Action Plan 2025-2028, which is the second pillar of the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans. It will be designed to monitor reforms across all CRM pillars, using measurable indicators and clear milestones, whether it’s progress on mutual recognition of professional qualifications, alignment of digital markets, or free movement of goods and services.

Importantly, it will offer a public-facing dashboard, accessible to policymakers, businesses, and citizens alike, providing a clear, up-to-date picture of where we stand as a region when it comes to the creation of a common market. In parallel, qualitative reporting will provide context on developments and challenges on the ground.

EWB: How do you assess the contribution of the Growth Plan to achieving the goals of regional economic integration?

AK: The Growth Plan has injected fresh energy into our region’s EU path. Yes, with funding but also with giving a structure and urgency to reforms that matter to people and businesses. What makes it so valuable is that it aligns perfectly with our own regional efforts through the Common Regional Market, turning ambition into action.

CRM directly supports the second pillar of the Growth Plan, which prioritises regional economic integration as a stepping stone toward full participation in the EU Single Market. Together, the Growth Plan and CRM form a roadmap: the Growth Plan sets out the big picture and provides essential support, while CRM focuses on breaking down real-life barriers, making it easier for people to move, trade, invest, and innovate across the region.

We’re already seeing the benefits: just look at the dramatic drop in roaming charges between the Western Balkans and the EU, down by 99%, and four Western Balkan economies are now part of SEPA, paving the way to faster and cheaper payments across borders. In this way, regional integration is not just an abstract goal; it’s becoming part of people’s daily lives.

EWB: During the SEECP Summit in Tirana, the RCC Strategy and Work Programme 2026-2028 was formally endorsed, and the RCC Strategy and Work Programme 2026-2028 was welcomed. What are the highlights of the past year, as presented in the Annual Report?

AK: At last year’s Berlin Summit, the region adopted the continuation of the Common Regional Market Action Plan, this time for 2025–2028, which sets the roadmap for deeper regional economic integration and prepares our economies to gradually align with the EU Single Market.

If implemented as planned, these measures could significantly enhance the region’s economic growth relative to the EU average. When Croatia joined the EU in 2013, its GDP per capita was approximately 50-60% of the EU average. The Western Balkans currently stands at around 40% of the EU average in purchase power standards, and to reach Croatia’s level at the time of its accession, the region would need to sustain strong and consistent economic growth.

We also operationalised the creation of the South East Europe Disaster Risk Insurance and Risk Sharing Network, thus building foundations for unlocking the regional resilience mechanisms. In parallel, there’s been progress on digital transformation. As I already mentioned, in 2023, roaming charges between the Western Balkans and the EU have dropped by 99%, and now we’re focused on extending that declaration to more operators in the EU and our region, working in parallel for even further prices reductions.

In addition, we’ve advanced on key issues like electronic identification and interoperability, which will enable citizens to access services more easily across borders. On the Green Agenda, we’ve also taken important steps: finalising a regional climate adaptation roadmap, tackling plastic pollution, and kicking off the work on creating a platform to monitor how our region is delivering on green commitments.

In human capital, we made strides in professional qualification recognition and regional STEM policy. Financial integration saw strong progress too: four Western Balkan economies joined SEPA, and we’re developing a Green Bond Standard and Financial Literacy Framework. Across all of these steps that may seem small but are necessary and sometimes very difficult to make, we’re ensuring that regional cooperation doesn’t stop at strategy and institutional levels, but also deliver real, positive change for people.

EWB: What are the key elements of the RCC Strategy and Work Programme 2026-2028?

AK: The RCC is an intergovernmental organisation established 17 years ago to serve the entire South East Europe. Our task is to identify and maximise all possible synergies across our diverse activities, both geographically and thematically. This context should guide how we view our Strategy and Work Programme for 2026-2028. The world around us is rapidly changing, and we cannot afford to compartmentalise our efforts. Embracing a holistic and integrated approach is an essential principle underlying the development of this agenda.

In principle, we’re focusing on promoting smart growth through innovation and digitalisation, helping people to become more skilled and mobile so they can seize opportunities across the region, and ensuring development is sustainable and fair, with a strong focus on the green transition.

What’s also important is that we will do this in an integrated way, bringing together the key frameworks we already have: the Common Regional Market Action Plan, the SEE2030 Strategy, and the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans, so that we avoid fragmentation and move forward together.

Finally, the Strategy commits the RCC itself to remain agile, credible, and responsive, with strong monitoring and reporting systems that ensure accountability and enable learning. In short, this Strategy positions RCC as a trusted regional convener, driving consensus, delivering coordination, and keeping South East Europe firmly aligned with the EU path.

EWB: What do you perceive to be the greatest obstacles towards enhancing the regional cooperation?

AK: I am afraid that one of the main obstacles we face is the persistent phenomenon known as the narcissism of small differences, a dynamic where neighbouring communities, often remarkably similar in language, culture, and values, become consumed by distinctions. This exaggerated focus on what sets us apart has too often fuelled tensions, rivalries, and even conflict, despite our deep commonalities.

I recognise that this may sound like an oversimplification, and in many respects, it is, but it ultimately boils down to one essential truth: no matter how much we may disagree about history or identity, we cannot afford to let those disagreements override the imperative of cooperation, mutual respect, and a shared vision for the future.

The good news is that 82% of people in the Western Balkans understand this, according to last year’s public opinion survey. They predominantly believe in the value of regional cooperation as a remedy to narcissistic nature of our disagreements, according to our latest Balkan Barometer.

Ultimately, political will remains key. Regional platforms like the RCC exist precisely to help governments align, coordinate, and deliver together, and to show that regional cooperation is not just good politics, but brings tangible benefits to people across borders.

EWB: Albania and Montenegro are now leading the race to become the EU’s next member states. Do you expect these two countries to join the Union by 2030?

AK: The enlargement process is ultimately in the hands of the EU and its Member States, but what is clear is that Albania and Montenegro have both made significant strides. Their progress is encouraging, not only for their citizens but for the entire region.

On average, 54% of citizens in the Western Balkans continue to support EU membership, and this popular backing reinforces the region’s commitment to reforms and alignment with the EU standards. While I cannot speculate on timelines, what I can say is that the RCC’s work helps to prepare the ground for all Western Balkan economies by building regional cooperation, enabling EU Single Market integration, improving connectivity, and strengthening institutions.

The idea is simple: as individual economies advance, the entire region moves closer to the EU. Whether in mobility, digitalisation, or green transition, our initiatives directly support this goal.

I remain confident that continued reforms, backed by credible monitoring and strong political commitment, will ensure that the whole region is ready when the moment comes.

EWB: What do you expect to be achieved in the scope of the Berlin Process this year?

AK: The 2025 Berlin Process Summit in London is shaping up to be very rich in deliverables, ranging from economic growth to security and migration.

Under the RCC’s coordination, together with our regional partners, WB6 governments, and the European Commission, we have prepared an ambitious list of deliverables for endorsement.

These include advancing the full implementation of regional mobility agreements, implementing important aspects of the Common Regional Market, and delivering further milestones under the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans.

What we expect from the London Summit is not only formal endorsement of leaders but a strong political affirmation that our region is ready to take the next step toward integration, so that reforms translate into tangible benefits for citizens: more jobs, better infrastructure, and a greener, more connected region.

The message we are bringing is one of credibility and results, supported by tools like the new CRM Monitoring Tool, which will allow all stakeholders to see the real progress being made.