Christian Schmidt resigns as High Representative in BiH

SARAJEVO – High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt has resigned from the post after nearly five years at the helm of the Office of the High Representative, N1 Sarajevo has confirmed.

The German diplomat has already informed the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) of his intention and requested the launch of the procedure for selecting a new High Representative.

Schmidt will continue to perform all regular duties in fully capacity until the appointment process for his successor is completed.

Christian Schmidt is currently in New York, where he is presenting his annual report to the United Nations Security Council.

According to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), the United States has for months been exerting pressure and demanding that Schmidt, whom Republika Srpska entity does not recognize as the High Representative in BiH, resign as soon as possible, with Washington allegedly seeking to appoint a successor “who is easier to manage”.

FAZ reported yesterday that a US company linked to Donald Trump is interested in building a gas pipeline in BiH. According to FAZ, Schmidt expressed concern over the project, thereby turning Americans against him.

Schmidt’s resign was preceded by demands from RS that he be expelled from BiH, as the authorities in the entity consider his appointment illegitimated. In recent days, messages from Republika Srpska calling for Schmidt to step down as a High Representative had intensified.

During his mandate, Schmidt repeatedly warned about secessionist policies, institutional blockades and attempts to undermine Bosnia and Herzegovina, stressing that the international community remains on the side of the country’s citizens.

The Office of the High Representative has existed since the end of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Its role is to oversee the post-war order and ensure compliance with the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the war through the mediation of the United States. Schmidt’s mandate is the second-longest in the history of the office. He was appointed to the position on 27 May 2021 and officially assumed office on 2 August the same year.