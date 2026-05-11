Kallas: Kosovo elections delay Belgrade-Pristina dialogue

BRUSSELS – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the frequent election cycles in Kosovo are the. main reason why no new round of Belgrade-Pristina dialogue at the leaders’ level has taken place.

Speaking to reporters, she confirmed that both Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti had expressed readiness for a meeting within the framework of the dialogue, but that the calling of new snap elections in Kosovo had once again delayed the process, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported.

“We are actually planning the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, a high-level political dialogue. We had the agreement of both leaders – from Kosovo and from Serbia, but now elections in Kosovo are approaching once again, which of course delays the process. However, I’m working separately with both sides so that we can continue implementing agreements already in force”, Kallas said.

The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia last met in September 2023. Kallas assumed the role of EU High Representative in December 2024, and has not yet had the opportunity to host a dialogue meeting at the highest political level.

Kaja Kallas hosting a meeting of foreign affairs of EU member states and their counterparts from the Western Balkans.