The general election in BiH to be held on 4 October

SARAJEVO – The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bosnia and Herzegovina has today decided to call general election in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will be held on 4 October, 2026, it was reported by the media in BiH.

The election was called for the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, The House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina, The House of Representatives of the Parliament of the Federation of BiH, the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, the President and Vice-presidents of Republika Srpska and ten cantonal assemblies in the Federation of BiH.

A total of 518 election officials will be elected in the general election. Based on the data published on 28 April, a total of 3,396,173 voters were registered in the electoral register.

CEC will also adopt the rulebook on the conduct of the general election 2026, as well as the decision on the characteristics of the ballot papers.