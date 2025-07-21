[EWB Interview] Đukanović: Without fundamental changes in priorities, Montenegro’s EU membership could be delayed

Montenegro has made the most progress on its path toward the European Union compared to other countries in the region. After receiving a positive Report on the Fulfilment of Interim Benchmarks in the area of rule of law (IBAR) last year, Montenegro began closing negotiation chapters. So far, seven out of a total of 33 chapters have been closed. The Government of Montenegro has set an ambitious agenda to close all chapters by the end of 2026, aiming to become the EU’s next member state by 2028. While encouraging signals from Brussels suggest that this goal is achievable if reforms continue, the impression is that the process has slowed down. Only one chapter has been closed this year, despite the European Commission’s roadmap for Montenegro assessing that up to six chapters could be closed in 2025.

We spoke about the current state of play in key negotiation areas related to the rule of law, as well as the challenges on Montenegro’s EU path, with Nikoleta Đukanović, Professor at the University of Donja Gorica and civic activist.

European Western Balkans: One negotiation chapter has been closed since the beginning of the year. Do you expect Montenegro to meet the European Commission’s roadmap ambitions and close the six chapters planned for this year?

Nikoleta Đukanović: Unfortunately, the ambitious announcements we heard earlier this year—that Montenegro would close six, or even nine, chapters by the end of 2025—now seem almost entirely unrealistic. Rather than progress, we are witnessing stagnation. Out of the six planned chapters, only one has been closed so far, at a time when the EU is more open to enlargement than ever, making this a seriously missed opportunity.

It’s worth recalling that the original plan foresaw the closure of five chapters in the first half of the year. This number was subsequently revised downward—first to three, then to two, and we ultimately ended up with just one. Meanwhile, the European Commission was highly critical in its latest non-paper, especially in the area of the rule of law.

Montenegro has been negotiating for 13 years and has closed only 7 out of 33 chapters. With just a year and a half remaining until the end of 2026—the target year for completion—26 chapters still remain to be closed. In this context, the rhetoric around “concluding negotiations” is becoming more declarative than grounded in reality.

The core issue is that, despite formally having candidate status and having opened all chapters, Montenegro behaves—judging by political will, reform capacity, and institutional functionality—as though it is still at the beginning of the process. Rule of law remains the area with the least progress, as confirmed by stagnation on corruption perception indices, public distrust in the judiciary, and increasingly frequent examples of political retribution and discrimination.

A particular concern is the growing disregard for European recommendations, including the opinions of the Venice Commission, and the lack of progress in electoral reform. Instead of moving closer to EU standards, we are witnessing backsliding—deteriorating relations with neighbours, and a visa policy increasingly misaligned with that of the EU.

In addition to specific criticisms voiced by the EU in various areas, the most concerning issue is the persistent failure to strengthen the rule of law. We are facing grave violations of the law, a high level of non-transparency and illegality, systemic discrimination, and a deepening of partitocracy, all of which degrade society. Human rights and freedoms are regularly violated, and the fundamental values of the EU are clearly misunderstood, as evidenced by the ruling majority’s frequent discriminatory and nationalist rhetoric, which undermines the foundations of civic society. Furthermore, nepotism, partisan employment practices, smear campaigns against the civil sector and critics, and the marginalization of NGOs demonstrate a complete lack of political will to democratize and Europeanize society.

Deteriorating relations with neighbors, deliberate misalignment of the visa regime with the EU, and the failure to initiate electoral reform are all clear signs that this government is actively sabotaging the integration process. Changing laws only after receiving the green light from the European Commission, and ignoring Venice Commission recommendations, are further proof of this. While the government continues to claim that EU accession is its top priority, in practice, it is doing the opposite.

For all these reasons, it is abundantly clear that the current government is simulating the integration process rather than truly leading it. Without a fundamental shift in political priorities and accountability for the current lack of results, the 2028 membership target—like previous deadlines—will inevitably be pushed back.

EWB: How do you assess the EU’s decision to close Chapter 5 on public procurement? Is this really a sign of trust, as the government claims? Civil society has long pointed to significant room for improvement in this area, and the recent agreement with the United Arab Emirates demonstrated the government’s willingness to bypass public procurement rules.

NĐ: The closure of Chapter 5 on public procurement appears more like a political compromise than a reflection of genuine progress or trust. While many technical conditions may have been formally met, it’s clear that some significant shortcomings in practice were deliberately overlooked, likely to maintain a minimal sense of momentum in the negotiation process. A similar dynamic occurred with previously closed chapters such as 7, 10, and 20, where the situation is far from ideal.

For years, civil society and independent experts have pointed out serious issues in the public procurement system—from political influence and lack of transparency to ineffective monitoring of law implementation. The most telling example is the controversial agreement with the UAE, which the government attempted to implement completely outside the framework of the Law on Public Procurement and without any public debate, in direct contradiction with European rules on transparency and competition.

It is essential to stress: the closure of a chapter does not mean the area is resolved. On the contrary, the EU has repeatedly emphasized that chapters can be reopened in case of backsliding. In this case, closing the chapter does not absolve the government of responsibility—it only reinforces the obligation to prove that EU rules will not remain a dead letter.

EWB: What do you see as the main challenges in Montenegro’s EU accession process? Is there genuine political will to complete the process by 2028?

NĐ: No deadline is unrealistic if political will exists—but right now, it doesn’t, and arguably, it never has in Montenegro. The EU has clearly opened the door for the region—including Montenegro—to accelerate integration, but the domestic political elite has failed to seize the opportunity. Instead of decisive reforms, we are witnessing delays, evasion of responsibility, and a fundamental misunderstanding of EU standards.

The main challenges lie in the core areas: the rule of law, institutional functionality, and political stability. Priority reforms, such as comprehensive electoral reform, judicial reform, the introduction of systems for evaluating judges and prosecutors, legislation on confiscating assets acquired through crime, and effective financial investigations, are either stagnating or being deliberately avoided. There is no measurable progress in any of these areas.

Moreover, there is no minimum political consensus around the European path. Instead of strategic dialogue, political life is dominated by retribution, partisan appointments, and disregard for EU and domestic expert recommendations. The result is that integration is treated more as a political slogan than a genuine reform path.

If these trends continue, the 2028 deadline will not only be missed—it will serve as further confirmation that without real political will, the European path remains merely declarative.

EWB: In its rule of law report, the European Commission expressed concern about the regulation of judges’ labor rights and electoral reform. Do you expect any progress in these areas in the near future?

NĐ: Unfortunately, it is difficult to expect any serious progress without the political will to implement core reforms, both in the judiciary and the electoral system. A country without an independent Constitutional Court, where key judicial institutions are either under political pressure or entirely blocked, cannot be considered democratic. Strengthening the rule of law is not possible without depoliticized and functional judiciary. That requires full implementation of the Venice Commission’s recommendations, which continue to be deliberately ignored.

Regarding electoral reform, progress has been almost purely symbolic. Key issues such as the professionalization and depoliticization of the State Election Commission, cleaning up the voter register, regulating residence and campaign financing—all of these are either being postponed or addressed only formally, without substance. Electoral legislation should be the starting point of reform, yet it is treated as some kind of “final stage,” which reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of its importance.

Another clear sign of the lack of political will is the fact that Montenegro has still not fulfilled the commitments made to the EU during the IBAR process, especially the adoption of the Law on Financing of Political Entities and Election Campaigns by the end of 2024. That law is still in the drafting phase, despite the deadline having long passed. If institutions are unable to prepare one essential law on time, it’s hard to believe they have the capacity for broader legislative reforms, let alone their implementation.

The biggest problem is that no political party has shown a willingness to support comprehensive reform. Strong legal frameworks, professional institutions, and the rule of law undermine monopolies and opaque practices that many benefit from. Without a shift in political culture and sustained public pressure, we will continue to witness a “simulation of reforms,” rather than genuine progress.

EWB: Why is there still a delay in appointing members of the Agency for Electronic Media (AEM) and Radio-Television of Montenegro (RTCG) Councils? Is the parliamentary majority blocking these processes to install politically loyal individuals?

NĐ: The delay in appointing members to the Councils of AEM and RTCG is not technical—it is politically motivated. It is a classic attempt to bring regulatory and media institutions under party control by appointing politically loyal personnel. This is part of a broader pattern of institutional instrumentalization, where the ruling majority—like previous governments—seeks to maintain control over key levers of influence in society.

I am certain that genuine transformation of Montenegrin society will remain impossible as long as European integration is treated as a PR campaign, rather than a true reform process in the public interest. Even the smallest step forward, no matter how symbolic, is used by ruling parties purely for electoral self-promotion. But the moment the integration process touches on fundamental issues like the fight against corruption, nepotism, and partisan employment, the blockages immediately begin.

Precisely because institutional depoliticization would dismantle existing power monopolies, the political elites remain the main obstacle on the European path. Until the link between political interests and control over public institutions is broken, every reform will remain merely declarative, and the integration process will continue to be hostage to narrow party interests.

EWB: How would you assess the attitude of EU member states? Is the EU ready to promise membership to candidates from the region who fulfill the necessary criteria?

NĐ: The EU has previously shown that conditionality can be a powerful and effective tool for transformation. The best example is the accession of Central and Eastern European countries—Slovenia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, and others—which became members thanks to a clear membership perspective and a credible conditionality policy that required democratic reforms, the rule of law, and alignment with EU standards.

Today, however, this same policy toward the Western Balkans appears much weaker. Membership criteria have become stricter over time, but even more problematic is the perception that their application is no longer consistent or predictable. Due to internal crises within the EU, prolonged transitions, and democratic backsliding in the region, the enlargement policy has lost much of its transformative power.

Despite formal commitments, most Western Balkan countries are stagnating—some are even regressing. Years of simulating reforms, coupled with the EU’s tolerance of poor results, have led many countries in the region to resemble “hybrid regimes” or “defective democracies,” as described in international reports, rather than functioning, European-oriented systems.

Another issue is that the new accession methodology, though designed to make the process more dynamic and politically relevant, has not yielded the expected results. Reforms have not accelerated, nor has the EU regained its credibility in the eyes of the region’s citizens. Public trust in the European path has been seriously undermined—partly due to the EU’s own slowness in reforming its enlargement policy, and partly because of growing geopolitical and security challenges.

Meanwhile, the vacuum created by the EU’s passivity is increasingly filled by other major powers—Russia, China, and Turkey—posing a serious risk to the region’s long-term stability and democratic consolidation.

That is why it is especially important now for the EU to make enlargement credible again. This includes taking political responsibility for the current stagnation and playing a more active role in promoting the rule of law. Granting membership to a country like Montenegro, if it delivers tangible reform results, would send a strong signal that the EU remains committed to the region. It would restore confidence in the enlargement process and act as a positive pressure and incentive for others.

EWB: The Danish presidency’s program notes that internal EU reform will continue to enable the admission of new member states. What do you see as the main areas in which the EU must reform in order to meet its enlargement goals?

NĐ: The EU increasingly recognises that it cannot function effectively with a larger number of members without substantial internal reform. It is therefore not surprising that enlargement is once again linked to the strong prerequisite of internal restructuring, although Montenegro, as a small state, is not a burden to the Union demographically, institutionally, or economically.

Most frequently mentioned is the need to abolish unanimity in decision-making—especially in foreign and security policy and enlargement—so that the EU can respond more quickly and decisively in times of crisis.

The new German government already shows considerably less enthusiasm for rapid enlargement than its predecessors. The message is clear: enlargement is no longer a geostrategic priority, but is reverting to the so-called “principle of merit,” i.e., adherence to the Copenhagen criteria. This means that integration will once again depend entirely on the reform capacities of the candidates, and on whether the EU is institutionally prepared to accept them.

One of the key moments for assessing the EU’s political will is the upcoming Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the 2028–2034 period. If this budget clearly allocates funds for enlargement, it will signal that the EU still sees the Western Balkans as part of its future. If not, it will mean the enlargement is being delayed once again.

Additionally, the EU must strengthen its foreign policy capacities. In recent years, it has repeatedly failed to respond effectively to crises, from the pandemic and energy crisis, to the war in Ukraine and regional destabilization. Without stronger political cohesion, better coordination, and greater institutional agility, enlargement will be seen more as a threat to the Union’s functionality than an opportunity.

In that context, Montenegro, as the smallest and seemingly most prepared candidate, must seize the current window of opportunity. The geopolitical landscape is changing rapidly, and the European perspective may not last forever. What if, for instance, the far right comes to power in France? What if the next EU budget does not include enlargement funds? We cannot then say that the EU “betrayed” us if we ourselves failed to meet the required conditions on time. That is why reforms today are more than ever a matter of strategic survival, not day-to-day politics.