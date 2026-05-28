Marta Kos: “The EU must change the accession system to respond to Ukraine’s needs”

BELGRADE – European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that the EU must change the accession system to respond to Ukraine’s needs.

Kos assessed for Financial Times that the Union “must be innovative, but, regardless of the possible reform of the enlargement process, there is no relaxation when it comes to basic principles and standards related to the rule of law, judicial independence and corruption” it was reported by N1 Serbia.

Kos urged EU member states to quickly agree on a “different system” for admitting new members, as Brussels fears that Ukraine’s membership bid will overload its outdated model of accession.

“If there is a right time to speed up enlargement, then it is now”, Kos noted, adding that it is time for EU capitals to “move from words to action”.

The article reminds that her intervention followed a proposal by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to introduce “associate member” status for Ukraine, with benefits and integration below full membership, while Kyiv implements legal reforms needed for formal EU entry.

These ideas have been met with mixed reactions among other EU member states, but also in Ukraine itself. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Merz’s proposal was unfair because it would give his country the right to participate in EU meetings without the right to vote.

“This is useful because we need a serious debate… This is a great idea and a good start to a conversation… Bringing enlargement to an end is a topic for leaders”, Kos said when asked if the European Commission supported Merz’s proposal.

She added that she does not know “in which direction this will go, but I agree that we have to find a solution, something different from what we are using today”.

“The EU leaders with whom I spoke privately told me that they wanted a combination of merit-based principles and more opportunities for gradual integration. If we do this right, we could build a strong continent capable of countering opponents who want to see us fail. But if we do not do it right, others will step in and will not hesitate to use all their power against us”, Kos warned.

According to her, “this is really much more than just an enlargement, it is about our future”.

“That is why I hope that the leaders will recognize this and show determination and unity in caring for the future of our European Union. Regardless of the possible reform of the enlargement process, there is no relaxation when it comes to basic principles, key EU standards in areas such as the rule of law, judicial independence and corruption. However, we must be innovative”, Kos remarked.

Kos assessed that Zelenskyy’s request for Ukraine to join the EU as early as next year was impossible, but that it had a positive effect because it brought urgency to the debate, and defended the idea of adapting the process of accession to the specific situation of Kyiv.

She also hinted that the “artificial connection” of the accession process of Ukraine and Moldova could be completed this summer with the opening of formal negotiations for both countries.

“We will see who delivers the results, who can do more. Ukraine is too big to fail. That is why it deserves special attention. One day we will have peace. Then the question will arise ‘are we capable of delivering’? The sooner we get guidance (from leaders), the easier it will be for us to prepare”, Kos remarked.

According to her, “what we need now is, if I speak in a romantic language, to give hope (to Ukraine)”.