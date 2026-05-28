António Costa on a Western Balkans tour from 1-5 June

BRUSSELS – The President of the European Council, António Costa, will travel to the Western Balkans next week (1-5 June) to meet with leaders from the region and to co-chair the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tivat, Montenegro, on 5 June. President Costa will discuss opportunities and challenges around enlargement, gradual integration, regional cooperation, security and stability, it was stated by the European Council.

“My second Western Balkans tour sends a clear signal: the EU’s commitment to the region is real; as real as the opportunity for enlargement. The momentum is there. Now is the time to deliver”, Costa stresses.

Costa will visit the six Western Balkans partners, starting in Sarajevo on Monday 1 June, when he will be meeting members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Bećirović, Željka Cvijanović, Željko Komšić and the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers, Borjana Krišto, the press release notes.

On Tuesday 2 June, Costa will be in Tirana, where he will meet Prime Minister Edi Rama, President of the Republic Bajram Begaj and the students of Tirana Campus of the College of Europe. He will then visit Skopje, to meet with Prime Minister Mickoski.

The following day, Wednesday 3 June, Costa will head to Pristina, to meet with acting President Albulena Haxhiu, the outgoing Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and the chairs of opposition parties.

On Thursday 4 June, he will meet in Belgrade President Aleksandar Vučić, Speaker of the Parliament Ana Brnabić and civil society organisations.

The tour will then conclude in Montenegro, where President Jakov Milatović has invited leaders to a dinner in Tivat to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the restoration of the country’s independence, the press release remarks.

On 5 June, Costa will co-chair the EU-Western Balkans Summit. The central theme of this summit is ‘Shared prosperity and stability of the EU and the Western Balkans’.