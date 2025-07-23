Ristovski: Commission should go beyond box-ticking in Reform Agenda assessments

The new €6 billion Reform and Growth Facility for the Western Balkans was established last year, comprising grants and loans, with payment contingent upon the Western Balkans’ countries fulfilling specific reforms until the end of 2027. The Facility is a part of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, with an overall aim to bring the region closer to the EU.

The deadline for the first set of reforms outlined in the Reform Agenda of each country was supposed to be the end of 2024, though it was extended until February 2025. The second deadline passed in June 2025. The European Commission is currently assessing the implementation of these reforms, based on which the decisions on the release of funds will be made.

The Reform Monitor, a civil society project monitoring the implementation of the Reform Agendas in the Western Balkans, was launched in May. The monitoring project is implemented by civil society organisations, members of the TEN Network, and led by the European Policy Institute – Skopje (EPI). The first updates on Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia were published on the website of the Reform Monitor earlier this month.

We talked with Stefan Ristovski, a researcher at the EPI, about the initial phase and takeaways of the implementation of the Reform Agendas.

European Western Balkans: What are the latest updates from the Reform Monitor project? At what stage is each Western Balkan country in terms of implementing its Reform Agenda?

Stefan Ristovski: Reform Monitor project pilot monitoring suggests that implementation of the Reform and Growth Facility (RGF) is gradually moving forward across the Western Balkans, with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo lagging due to domestic challenges. As of now, Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia have completed the key legal and procedural steps: the European Commission adopted implementing decisions in October 2024, and these four countries have since ratified the facility and loan agreements domestically, providing the legal basis for the Facility’s implementation and disbursement of the pre-financing tranche of 7%.

On the other hand, progress is more limited in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo. In the case of the former, the Reform Agenda has finally been adopted, which is an important step. Now the process shifts back to Brussels, where the Commission will need to review and adopt an implementing decision before funding can begin to flow. Kosovo’s situation is concerning due to the inability to convene its parliament, as the country has not ratified the necessary agreements. Not only does the country have no legal ground for disbursement of funds, but this political deadlock is also affecting the implementation of the legislative reforms outlined in Kosovo’s Reform Agenda.

At the Skopje Summit in June, we saw further concrete steps for the RGF implementation: the first WBIF projects financed with the grant component of the Facility were approved for Albania, Montenegro, and Serbia. This marks a significant milestone as we are seeing the full logic of the Facility beginning to be operationalised.

EWB: Even the countries that have begun implementing their Reform Agendas are behind schedule in some areas. Should these delays be a cause for concern? Do they indicate that the original agendas were too optimistic, or do they reflect inefficiencies within regional institutions?

SR: We are still in the early stages of implementation, with only two out of eight semesters passed in the foreseen 2024–2027 cycle. The European Commission already granted a deadline extension for reform steps originally due in December 2024 to February 2025. This creates a domino effect, affecting reporting and assessment deadlines (the EC is still evaluating the first implementation reports), so we don’t yet have a comprehensive picture of how far each country is in implementing their Reform Agendas.

That said, our independent monitoring under the Reform Monitor project suggests that delays are present across the region, particularly in the policy domains we track (we invite EWB readers to have a read of the pilot RA update reports for each country). Indeed, some reform delays reflect on initial (too) optimistic planning and timelines, and overlooking institutional (in)efficiency.

Delays at this stage don’t necessarily mean failure, but can be a cause for concern. This early experience should be put to use, particularly in regards to Inter-institutional coordination. The Reform Agenda Coordinators, line ministries and the ministries of finance have to ensure that reforms are well-planned and budgeted in advance to resolve future ambiguities in reform delivery. If these issues are addressed early, countries will be better positioned to avoid delays later in the implementation cycle.

The participants of the Growth Plan Summit, 1 July 2025, Skopje; Photo: European Commission

EWB: What consequences will Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo face in terms of funding due to delays in operationalising the Facility?

SR: Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo will likely face consequences if delays in activating the Reform and Growth Facility continue. It is important to note that the Facility has built-in flexibility as reform steps can be postponed up to 24 months in the first year and 12 months in the following years. So technically, both countries still have time to catch up, at least on paper.

Postponing reforms now simply piles up more work for tomorrow. Given the administrative capacities in these two countries (and more broadly across the region), this backloading of reforms could overwhelm already fragile institutions. There are direct financial implications as delays in reforms affect disbursement timelines too, both for the loans component and the grant component channelled through the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF). This puts at risk the financing of planned infrastructure projects and programs that depend on timely coordination between reforms and investment.

If the extended deadlines pass by, we would enter a somewhat uncharted territory. If we take the EU’s own Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) as an example, the Council has greenlighted revised plans for member states, not only to accommodate missed deadlines but also to reflect more cost-effective or realistic implementation strategies. Whether the Commission will show the same flexibility under the RGF for the Western Balkans remains to be seen.

EWB: The European Commission is currently assessing reform implementation in North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia, a prerequisite for the release of funds. Do you expect the Commission to take a strict approach in evaluating both the substance and procedural aspects of the reforms, particularly in light of some concerns that have been raised?

SR: This Facility was designed as a flagship initiative, one that comes following years of advocacy for more tangible EU support for the region. It rings much-needed funding, but it also sets a new conditionality. It is therefore in everyone’s interest that it becomes a success story. The Commission’s current assessments of reform implementation in North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia are important not only to determine the amounts to be released but also to test the credibility of the Facility. We expect the Commission to assess not just whether countries tick the boxes, but whether reforms are credible, inclusive, and properly implemented. This includes both the substantive aspects of reforms and the procedural safeguards, such as stakeholder consultation, transparency, and compliance with the acquis.

One should also recall that besides fullfillemnt of each reform steps, the countries have to meet the general conditions set out in the facility. While macroeconomic stability or fiscal discipline may not currently raise red flags, the rule of law will be consistently a sensitive area. There are already legitimate concerns in this regard especially around the recent pre-financing decision for Serbia in light of ongoing developments around democratic standards and the rule of law in the country.

EWB: According to current data, most countries have not yet established monitoring committees for the implementation of the Reform Agendas. How important are these procedural steps, and how concerning is the fact that they have not yet been completed?

SR: The establishment of monitoring committees is not just a procedural formality but a core obligation under the Facility agreements and a mechanism for coordination between the European Commission and beneficiary countries. These committees are also meant to include non-state actors, such as civil society organisations, making them one of the entry points for independent voices in the intergovennemntal processes. So their role can be crucial to improve transparency, bring oversight and public accountability into what can otherwise become another government center exercise.

Three of the countries that have ratified the Facility agreements have also issued government decisions to establish these committees (we do not have data to confirm Serbia did so). However, only North Macedonia has held its first meeting so far and it was a valuable space to hear directly from the Government and Commission on the implementation dynamics. Other countries are expected to follow suit in the coming months.

Going forward, it would be a useful and practical improvement if the implementing reports submitted by the Governements, and/or Commission’s previous assessments of reform implementation be made public ahead of these meetings, so that participants including civil society can engage with substance, not just be active listener at the sessions.

EWB: Overall, how would you assess the initial phase of the Reform and Growth Facility’s implementation? What areas need the most improvement moving forward?

SR: Overall, we can say that the Reform and Growth Facility has successfully launched with some minor delays that are not yet cause for concern. This is a new model of financial support and conditionality, and we hope to see both the Commission and national administrations adjust and strengthen their roles as all gain experience.

On the side of the WB governments, reform planning must become strategic and well-planned. Governments need to avoid backloading reforms to future semesters, which only increases pressure and raises the risk of rushed legislative and policy changes purely to meet deadlines. All reforms, but especially those that touch on sensitive political or social issues, need to be implemented in an open and transparent manner. Early debate and public engagement can make these reforms more sustainable and (broadly) accepted by society and actors concerned.

On the side of the EU, the disbursement of funds must not become a goal in itself. If money flows regardless of actual reform progress, it risks sending the wrong message to citizens in the region and could empower political actors who are not genuinely committed to the European path. For that, we need rigorous and transparent evaluations, consistent standards, and strong public communication.