What does the multi-annual EU budget proposal mean for the candidate countries?

The EU budget proposal for a period 2028-2034 can be interpreted as good news by the candidate countries, since it shows that the admission of new countries to the EU is seriously considered by the EU institutions, the interlocutors of EWB assess, commenting on the proposed Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), which Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, presented earlier this month. The MFF proposal, worth € 2 trillion, of which € 200 billion should be dedicated to the Global Europe instrument to finance the Union’s external commitments, including support for EU aspiring countries, is subject to change, but it is positive that funding will be conditioned by improving the rule of law.

According to the rules, in order for the new EU budget to be adopted, it needs to be supported of the EU member states, and then the approval of the European Parliament. Negotiations on this topic are expected to continue for the next two years.

While presenting the proposed MFF, Ursula von der Leyen assessed that “our new long-term budget will help protect European citizens, strengthen the European social model and develop our European industry”.

“In a time of geopolitical instability, the budget will allow Europe to shape its own destiny, in accordance with its vision and ideals. A budget that supports peace and prosperity and promotes our values is the best tool we can have in these uncertain times,” she said.

Ursula von der Leyen added that the enlargement of the Union is “a key priority, not only a political goal, but a strategic investment in the stability and prosperity of Europe”.

“Therefore, we are opening the Global Europe instrument to candidate countries, not only as technical assistance but as support for reforms and investments”, she said.

According to her, the EU will allocate 100 billion euros for Ukraine, including support for the country’s European path. In addition, Von der Leyen specified that the EU budget would be revised if one of the candidate countries became a member of the EU in the coming years.

Kos: Candidate countries will get money only if they fulfil certain criteria

On 17 July, the European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that the budget proposal shows that the enlargement “is a clear political and geostrategic priority for the EU”.

“Accession talks with Montenegro, Albania, Moldova and Ukraine have never progressed faster, and many of our candidate countries have the ambition to conclude negotiations in the coming years… We are supporting them as much as we can, and the new MFF is reflecting this reality”, Kos stressed.

She clarified that in “the present MFF we have EUR 31bn for candidate countries and our eastern neighbourhood”, while “this MFF proposal includes EUR 42.6 bn, this is an increase of 37%”.

Kos stressed that the funding of the candidate countries is a merit-based process.

“The countries are only getting the money if they fulfil certain criteria mostly laid out in the reform agendas”, she remarked.

Tonino Picula: The proposal is not ambitious enough, but it is good that, in enlargement, the emphasis is on the rule of law

Commenting on the EU budget proposal, including promises of even greater financial support for the candidate countries, Tonino Picula, the European Parliament’s Rapporteur for Serbia and a member of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group in the EP, states for European Western Balkans that “this is a proposal, it is far from the final agreement, we have already seen reactions and criticism within the European Parliament”.

“My S&D group strongly criticized the proposal, believing that it was not ambitious, fair and in the interest of citizens. Also, the Commission wants to strengthen its powers at the expense of Parliament, which absolutely must have its role as parliamentary oversight. Such proposals by the Commission are unacceptable”, Picula said.

On the other hand, Picula stresses that “as far as he managed to see in the proposal, it is a good message that within the proposal, through the Global Europe instrument, when it comes to enlargement, the emphasis is placed on the rule of law and conditionality”.

“The Commission and Commissioner Kos believe that this would ensure enough money for the enlargement process, and emphasise that the MFF proposal is bigger than the previous one, although, of course, we have to take into account inflation and other aspects. I believe that it is important to include sufficient support for civil society and media freedom in the final proposal, with guarantees for a fair payment of funds related to the rule of law and democratisation of candidate countries”, Tonino Picula concludes.

Srđan Majstorović: The seven-year budget proposal reflects the importance of the enlargement

According to Srđan Majstorović, the Chairman of the Governing Board of the European Policy Centre (CEP), the new seven-year budget proposal “reflects the clear ambition and vision of the EU at a time when it faces numerous security, political, economic and social challenges”.

“It also shows the real progress of the debate within the Union regarding the importance of the enlargement policy, as an additional increase in the amount intended for the preparation of candidates is planned. By doing so, the EU has overthrown the argument of the regime in Belgrade (and some others in the region) that the EU is not serious about admitting new members,” Majstorović wrote for the European Western Balkans.

Majstorović reminds that the publication of the budget proposal is only the first step in further negotiations between the 27 member states, the European Commission and the European Parliament on the final version of the budget for the period 2028-2034, “and will probably be corrected”.

“However, what is important is that the EU will provide funds for its enlargement with this budget. This should be an additional incentive for all candidate countries’ governments to further focus on preparations for membership, to commit to resolving regional and bilateral issues, both with neighbours and with EU members, because the EU’s door is open. It will not remain open forever, because the historical winds are strong and will not wait for the countries which are indecisive or disinterested in joining the Union”, Majstorović remarks.