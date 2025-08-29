Leaked recordings reveal Vučić’s plot to neutralise Serbia’s few remaining independent media

Rumors that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is seeking to neutralize the work of independent media operating under United Group have been circulating in the public for some time. However, investigative network OCCRP has now revealed that concrete steps are being taken, publishing this week a transcript and recording of a conversation between United Group CEO Stan Miller and Telekom Srbija’s director, Vladimir Lučić, a close ally of Vučić.

According to OCCRP, Miller flew to Belgrade earlier this month to meet Lučić. A week later, the two discussed Miller’s plans for United Group’s operations in Serbia, including his promise to dismiss Aleksandra Subotić, CEO of United Media, who for years had safeguarded editorial independence despite constant political and market pressures.