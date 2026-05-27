Macron: “Montenegro can count on French support in the final stage of the EU accession process”

PARIS – “Montenegro can count on the full political support of France in the final stage of the negotiation process, and the preparation of the Treaty of Accession to the European Union”, French President Emmanuel Macron said during his meeting with Prime Minister Milojko Spajić at the Élysée Palace, it was stated by the Government of Montenegro today.

Prime Minister Spajić met with President Macron as part of his working visit to Paris, where he is also scheduled to meet with French parliamentarians, the press release remarks.

During the discussion, the two officials reaffirmed the close and friendly relations between Montenegro and France and emphasised the importance of intensifying political, economic, and strategic cooperation.

Particular focus was placed on France’s strong political and expert support for Montenegro in the final phase of its accession to the European Union.

The meeting between Prime Minister Spajić and President Macron, was held ahead of the EU–Western Balkans Summit, which will take place in Montenegro on 5 June, with the participation of President Macron.

“The importance of the work of the ad hoc Working Party for the drafting of Montenegro’s Treaty of Accession to the European Union was highlighted, bearing in mind that such a document is being prepared for the first time in more than a decade since the last enlargement, and in complex geopolitical circumstances”, the press release stresses.

The interlocutors expressed their shared commitment to closing all negotiating chapters by the end of 2026, enabling Montenegro to be ready for accession to the European Union in 2028.

Prime Minister Spajić stressed that Montenegro, with 14 provisionally closed negotiating chapters and the remaining chapters in the final stage of closure, is the most advanced EU candidate country and a key indicator of the credibility of the enlargement policy.

“President Macron praised Montenegro’s reform achievements and underlined that France remains a strong partner of Montenegro on its European path, expressing readiness to further strengthen cooperation, particularly at the expert level. He stated that he is very optimistic about Montenegro, noting that the country has done a tremendous amount of work”, the press release notes.

The French President emphasised that Montenegro holds special importance because it demonstrates that EU enlargement is possible and achievable, and that Montenegro’s success gives hope to others.

As noted during the meeting, the shared objective is to complete the process and confirm that the reform path delivers results.

“Montenegro is making progress in all areas. We are not seeking shortcuts, but fair recognition of our achievements, and everything we do is fully in line with the rules. In a time of geopolitical challenges, Montenegro can represent a shared success story in the context of EU enlargement after a long period”, Spajić stated.

In addition, he underlined that the rule of law remains an absolute priority for Montenegro.

The meeting with President Macron was also attended by Minister of European Affairs Maida Gorčević, Minister of Health Vojislav Šimun, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Branko Krvavac, Foreign Policy Adviser Milica Perišić, and Ambassador of Montenegro to France Dubravka Lalović.