Who will succeed Christian Schmidt as the High Representative in BiH?

SARAJEVO – The Peace Implementation Council (PIC) Steering Board is meeting on June 3-4, in Sarajevo, to appoint a new High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as Christian Schmidt resigned from the post on 11 May. Schmidt, a German diplomat, served as the High Representative since August 2021. His tenure was marked by the use of far-reaching “Bonn powers” and political standoffs with the leadership of BiH’s entity, Republika Srpska, particularly with Milorad Dodik.

Schmidt cited “personal reasons” for stepping down from the post, while the media indicated that Washington was seeking Schmidt’s departure to install a successor who was more aligned with American policies. This reportedly included disputes over major energy infrastructure projects, such as a US-backed gas pipeline, which Schmidt had expressed concern over.

Following his resignation announcement, the search for a new High Representative is underway.

Established under the Dayton Peace Agreement, the Office of the High Representative was designed to oversee the implementation of the civilian aspects of the peace settlement in BiH.

The High Representative serves as the final authority regarding the interpretation of the civilian aspects of the peace agreement, a mandate significantly expanded by the 1997 Peace Implementation Council (PIC) in Bonn, which granted the office the “Bonn Powers”. These powers allow the High Representative to impose legislation and remove public officials who violate the Dayton Agreement or obstruct the peace process.

The Peace Implementation Council Steering Board, comprising the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, Russia, and the EU, is responsible for selecting and endorsing Schmidt’s successor. During the selection process, Schmidt continues to carry out his full duties and mandate to avoid any power vacuum. While the PIC Steering Board selects the appointee, the appointment is, in practice, usually confirmed or supported by a UN Security Council resolution.

Russia remains a nominal member of the PIC Steering Board. However, the country had essentially boycotted the process in 2021. Moscow argued that Schmidt’s appointment was illegitimate because it was not formally approved by a UN Security Council resolution, which Russia claimed was a mandatory procedure.

In addition, Russia heavily objected to the OHR’s sweeping executive and legislative powers. As the remaining Steering Board members appointed Schmidt without a consensus with Russia, it refused to accept his authority and subsequently suspended its participation in the OHR’s funding.

Media outlets in BiH have reported that seasoned diplomat Antonio Zanardi Landi, a former Italian ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro, is the frontrunner to succeed Schmidt as the High Representative in BiH. However, sources of EWB unofficially claim that his appointment is “far from certain”.

“The Americans support Antonio Zanardi Landi, but if the Italians are not willing to nominate him, there would also be an American candidate. At the present moment, the Italians want to nominate him, but in a way that he will be ‘a pan-European’ candidate. On the other hand, the British are sceptical of him, while the Germans and the French would keep a constant, careful eye on the way he carries out his duties. The parallel talks with different sides in BiH are underway regarding this topic. So, Antonio Zanardi Landi is still viewed as the favourite to succeed Schmidt, but the negotiations are complex and thorough”, our interlocutor clarifies.

In addition, both former Slovenian President Borut Pahor and former Head of EU Delegation to Serbia, Emanuele Giaufret, have been floated as potential candidates for a new High Representative, due to their extensive experience in regional diplomacy and the Western Balkans.

On the other hand, according to some sources, the political establishment in Republika Srpska, including a former President Milorad Dodik, “are in favour of some other potential candidates, including Johann Sattler, Head of EU Delegation to Montenegro”.