Political crisis in Serbia

Has Vučić crossed a “red line” by launching a tough crackdown on protests?

As Vučić’s government faced with an unprecedented international media criticism of its authoritarian actions, the questions loom whether this will have an effect on the EU approach towards Serbia.

By Marija Stojanović
04.09.2025.
7 min read

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has clearly breached core EU values by launching a tough crackdown on the widespread protests in the country, as well as by repeatedly accusing the West of staging “a colour revolution”, the interlocutors of EWB say. According to the analysts, Vučić has not manage to fix his tarnished reputation in leading EU member states by launching a media “counter-offensive” in the international media outlets such as the Financial Times, Euronews, The Guardian, and the New York Post.

However, it is not certain whether Serbian President has crossed a “red line” in his relations with the European Union, i.e. whether the EU officials will translate the harsh criticism into punitive measures against his regime.

Free European Western Balkans Membership Required

You must be a Free European Western Balkans member to access this content.

Join Now

Already a member? Log in here
Tags

Read more