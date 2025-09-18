Prebilič: The time of stabilitocracy in Serbia is over

“The time of supporting stabilitocracy in Serbia is over. It is clear to everyone that this is unsustainable,” says Vladimir Prebilič, a Member of the European Parliament from the European Greens. According to him, the reason why some EU member states remain cautious about the situation in Serbia is the fear that if the EU pushes the Serbian government too strongly, the country’s president could spark new crises and destabilize the region.

“I believe the European Commission understands that things cannot continue this way. It is enough to look at the latest Eurobarometer survey, which shows the low level of trust among Serbian citizens in the EU and their limited support for the accession process, while in some EU member states there is growing unease about Serbia’s membership because of what they see happening in the country. I think the Commission has realized that the old approach no longer produces results,” Prebilič said.