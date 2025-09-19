Gozi: The enlargement will start to happen in this EP term

“And today already with the 27 Member States, the European Union is not efficient enough because it’s too often blocked by the veto”.

So, we have to extend the cases where we decide by a qualified majority and not by unanimity. It is not powerful enough, so we need to provide Europe with new resources to promote economic and social investment and to strengthen our defense and our security.

It is not democratic enough. We want to strengthen the power of the European Parliament to initiate legislation and we want also to improve the electoral law, the way we elect members of the European Parliament”.