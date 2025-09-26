Can BiH make a breakthrough on its EU path before the 2026 elections?

It would be very difficult for Bosnia and Herzegovina to break a long-standing deadlock in the EU accession process any time soon, since the country is faced with numerous challenges, the interlocutors of EWB note. In this sense, they refer to the fact that the BiH entity Republika Srpska, led by Milorad Dodik, has adopted laws creating its own electoral authority and ordered its representatives to block national decisions, which have paralysed reforms crucial for European integration.

On the other hand, during her first official visit to BiH, Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, urged the authorities to speed up the reforms needed for the progress in the EU accession process, stressing that “we need Republika Srpska, as well, so that BiH can become a member of the Union”.