No clear winner, close race expected in the second round

Local elections in Kosovo were held on Sunday, with seventeen mayors elected in the first round, each receiving over 50% of the vote. Voters in the remaining 21 municipalities will return to the polls on 9 November for the second round to elect the new local leadership.

Almost all parties declared victory following the first round, expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming run-offs. The elections also marked the return of the Serb List to power in Serb-majority municipalities in the north, following a boycott of the 2023 snap local elections.