Kosovo election analysis

No clear winner, close race expected in the second round

The ruling party, Vetëvendosje, failed to improve its performance, while the opposition parties managed to maintain their strongholds.

By Sofija Popović
15.10.2025.
Local elections in Kosovo were held on Sunday, with seventeen mayors elected in the first round, each receiving over 50% of the vote. Voters in the remaining 21 municipalities will return to the polls on 9 November for the second round to elect the new local leadership.

Almost all parties declared victory following the first round, expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming run-offs. The elections also marked the return of the Serb List to power in Serb-majority municipalities in the north, following a boycott of the 2023 snap local elections.

