Change at the helm of Republika Srpska

Will Dodik continue to pull the strings in RS after his formal resignation?

Dodik’s decision to step down comes as a consequence of international pressure and decline in approval ratings, but he will probably continue to be the “mastermind” of Republika Srpska politics.

By Marija Stojanović
24.10.2025.
5 min read
Milorad Dodik, Photo: FoNet

On 18 October, the National Assembly of Republika Srpska appointed Ana Trišić Babić as the acting President of the BiH entity. At the same time, the series of controversial laws, previously described as the “only way to defend RS”, were annulled by the RS Parliament. These decisions followed the resignation of Milorad Dodik as President of RS, a move which was formally attributed to health reasons.

Dodik’s decision to step down from power is widely seen as the consequence of the increasing international pressure regarding his policies and a decline in domestic approval ratings.

According to the interlocutors of EWB, he will, in all probability, continue to be the “mastermind” of the politics in Republika Srpska.

