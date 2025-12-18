Has Serbia really done enough to open Cluster 3?

Serbia has once again failed to convince all EU Member States that it should open a new negotiating Cluster. Even though the country’s officials expressed an ambition to open Cluster 3 by the end of the year, there was no consensus in the Council of the EU to move things forward.

The situation feels like déjà vu. The same scenario repeated last year around this time. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Assembly Speaker Ana Brnabić and others lobbied for Serbia to advance, to no avail. The last time the country opened a new negotiating chapter was in December 2021.

This time, to show protest against this decision, the President of Serbia decided that the country would have no representatives in the EU-Western Balkans summit, which took place yesterday.