What’s in store for Kosovo after the decisive victory for Kurti’s party?

The snap parliamentary elections held in Kosovo on 28 December 2025 resulted in a decisive victory for Vetëvendosje (VV), led by acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti. According to the analysts, such an outcome has significant implications for Kosovo’s political landscape and will present the new government with a range of challenges, both domestic and international ones.

It is considered that one of the most difficult and persistent challenges refers to the normalization of relations with Serbia, a prerequisite for Kosovo’s progress towards EU integration. In addition, a widening gap between the US and the European Union will require a careful navigation of political dynamics.

Donika Emini, an Executive Director of the CiviKos Platform and a member of the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group (BiEPAG), states for the EWB that “the snap elections have resolved the immediate institutional crisis, but they have also concentrated political power”.