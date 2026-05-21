Vučić discusses economy, European integration with Ukranian Deputy PM

BELGRADE – Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka discussed strengthening economic cooperation today, continuing negotiations on a free trade agreement, and the possibility of further increasing trade, investments, and cooperation in the fields of commerce, energy, and infrastructure.

As reported by FoNet, Vučić posted on Instagram that he had an open and substantive discussion with Kachka about improving bilateral relations, the European path of both countries, and further developing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“We agreed that Serbia and Ukraine have room to significantly expand their partnership, especially through more concrete economic ties and better use of existing potential,” Vučić stated.

He added that they also exchanged views on European integration, noting that Serbia’s European path is a strategic commitment and an important framework for reforms, stability, and development.

He emphasised that the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of European integration represents an additional step toward exchanging experiences and strengthening institutional cooperation.

“In the field of energy, we discussed regional energy security, diversification of supply sources and routes, as well as the importance of the Vertical Gas Corridor for broader integration of our region into European energy networks,” Vučić added.

Earlier conversation with Zelensky, possible visit announced

Today’s meeting was preceded by a phone conversation between Aleksandar Vučić and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held on Wednesday.

In a post on X yesterday, Zelensky wrote that he and Vučić discussed bilateral relations and agreed that they should remain strong and that there is potential for further development.

Zelensky announced the working visit of Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Kachka to Serbia and expressed expectations regarding “mutually beneficial agreements, including on resuming negotiations on a free trade area with Serbia.”

“The President also spoke about his diplomatic agenda for the near future. We agreed to stay in contact”, Zelensky wrote.

After the conversation, Vučić stated on Instagram that he and Zelensky discussed relations between the two countries, the European paths of Serbia and Ukraine, as well as possibilities for further improving economic cooperation and connectivity in areas of shared interest, including talks on concluding a free trade agreement between Serbia and Ukraine.

Discussed with President of Serbia @avucic bilateral relations between our countries. We both believe they should be strong and see potential for their development. In the coming days, the designated representative of the Government of Ukraine – the Deputy Prime Minister for… pic.twitter.com/krtCF7QWsD — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 20, 2026

“We reaffirmed our commitment to further improving bilateral relations through open dialogue, mutual respect, and stronger cooperation in areas of common interest, with an emphasis on economic cooperation as the foundation for long-term development and stability,” Vučić added.

Earlier this week, part of the media reported that Zelensky might personally lead the Ukrainian delegation on a visit to Serbia, but that ultimately did not happen. It remains unclear whether such a visit could take place on another occasion.