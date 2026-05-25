Deadline for completion of NIS sale extended

BELGRADE – Hungary’s MOL Group has received approval from the United States to continue on the purchase of the Russian stake in Serbian Oil Company (NIS), Dubravka Đedović Handanović, Serbian Mining and Energy Minister stated on Friday.

The new deadline for concluding the negotiations is 6 June.

“The Republic of Serbia has just been informed that MOL has been granted an additional two weeks to finalize negotiations with Gazprom Neft on the purchase of the Russian stake in NIS, until 6 Jun”, she stated on Instagram.

The previous deadline for completing the negotiations expired on 22 May. The US imposed sanctions on NIS at the beginning of the last year due to the company’s majority Russian ownership, but their implement has been repeatedly postponed through operational licenses until October. NIS is currently still operating under an operational license valid until mid-June.