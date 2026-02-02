EU’s decision on membership of Ukraine will affect enlargement in the Western Balkans

he prospect of Ukraine joining the European Union as a full member by 2027 is widely seen as “unrealistic”, given the complexity of the EU acquis. At the same time, many believe that a “limited membership” of the country would set a dangerous precedent, particularly when it comes to the European paths of Montenegro and Albania, which are considered to be frontrunners in the accession process.

According to Pierre Mirel, a former Director of the Directorate-General for Enlargment at the European Commission, “the obstacles and challenges argue in favour of a gradual accession process, or another intermediate formula, as rapid accession of Ukraine is neither desirable nor possible”.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 provoked deep emotion and led to the European Council’s decision to open negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Emotion and geopolitics thus prevailed over the then candidate’s own merits. Challenges will become increasingly apparent as negotiations progress”, Mirel states for EWB.