How shooting in Belgrade’s restaurant exposed ties between Serbia’s police and organized crime?

A shooting in an upscale restaurant in Senjak, one of Belgrade’s wealthiest neighbourhoods, has triggered one of the biggest scandals to hit Serbia’s police structures in recent years.

For nearly two days after the incident, there was almost no official information. Police did not issue a statement, authorities remained silent about the disappearance of a man allegedly linked to organised crime, and the public learned about the case only through leaks to the media and social networks.

What initially appeared to be another underworld confrontation soon escalated into a political and institutional crisis after the arrest of Veselin Milić, the long-serving head of the Belgrade Police Department, believed to be one of the most influential figures within Serbia’s Ministry of Interior. Milić was relieved of his position on the day of his arrest, the Ministry of Interior stated