Ad hoc working group for drafting of Montenegro’s Accession Treaty held its inaugural meeting

BRUSSELS – On 13 May, the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU held the inaugural meeting of the Ad Hoc Working Group for the drafting of Montenegro’s Accession Treaty – a landmark milestone in Montenegro’s EU accession journey.

“This important step sends a strong and positive message that enlargement remains a credible and forward-looking priority, and that the European future of the Western Balkans is advancing steadily”, the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU states in an X post.

On 22 April, EU ambassadors endorsed the establishment of the Ad Hoc Working Group for the drafting of Montenegro’s Accession Treaty.